Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Puzzles

Solutions: Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: November 26, 2021

Issue: November 26, 2021

byThe Week Staff
November 19, 2021

CROSSWORD SOLUTION - NOVEMBER 26, 2021

Puzzle.

The Week

SUDOKU SOLUTION - NOVEMBER 26, 2021

Puzzle.

The Week

  • Magazine

Recommended

Puzzles: Interactive Crossword - Issue: November 26, 2021
Puzzle.
Puzzles

Puzzles: Interactive Crossword - Issue: November 26, 2021

The Week contest: Dog show
A dog watching TV.
Feature

The Week contest: Dog show

Solutions: Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: November 19, 2021
crossword
Puzzles

Solutions: Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: November 19, 2021

Puzzles: Interactive Crossword - Issue: November 19, 2021
Puzzle.
Puzzles

Puzzles: Interactive Crossword - Issue: November 19, 2021

Most Popular

Virginia local school board reverses ban of 'sexually explicit' books
High school banning books
No burn

Virginia local school board reverses ban of 'sexually explicit' books

The Democrats need a unified adversary in 2022
A donkey.
Picture of W. James Antle IIIW. James Antle III

The Democrats need a unified adversary in 2022

A Harry Potter reunion is happening, reportedly without J.K. Rowling
Harry Potter
evanesco

A Harry Potter reunion is happening, reportedly without J.K. Rowling