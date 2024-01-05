'Recent strikes stoke questions about what a Labour government would do instead'

The junior doctors' strike is becoming Labour's problem – and it has no easy answers

Gaby Hinsliff in The Guardian



Recent industrial action has revealed a "wider malaise" among young professionals, says Gaby Hinsliff in The Guardian, "something the next government will inherit". The opposition party could previously "get away with" calling for ministers to "get back round the table", but is now "deep into the era" where "power shifts decisively away from a government". And "all anyone wants to know is what the next lot would do instead".

Sunak plays it safe with election announcement

Isabel Hardman in The Spectator



The prime minister "is – not unusually – playing it safe by saying his 'working assumption' is that the election will be in the second half of this year", rather than the predicted spring date, writes Isabel Hardman for The Spectator. Rishi Sunak "knows from watching what happened to Gordon Brown's Election That Never Was the dangers of ramping up speculation without following through", but "that doesn't mean he won't change course and go for the May election" after all. "But dampening the chatter about it is a sensible tactic."

Jews shouldn't let October 7 change us for the worse

Josh Kaplan in The Jewish Chronicle

The Jewish community's collective New Year's resolution should be to "be open-minded towards our critics", Josh Kaplan suggests in The Jewish Chronicle. "Not every single person who disagrees with the mainstream Jewish opinion on Israel wishes us all dead", and "there are good, normal people with critical views" of Israel. To assume otherwise "diminishes something in us and ensures that the debates around the Middle East will only get more poisonous and all-consuming".

If you don't eat at restaurants weekly, you can't complain about their demise

Josh Barrie on the i news site

"Vast parts" of the UK's restaurant industry look "increasingly vulnerable", says Josh Barrie on the i news site, following "a number of high-profile closures" in the opening days of 202 . The rule that "if a business is good enough, it will succeed and survive unsavoury times" no longer seems to apply, in part because British diners are "often still far too suspicious, believing restaurants to be overpriced".

