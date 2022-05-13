Mike Pence backs opponent of Trump's pick in Georgia primary race

In his latest break with former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence will rally with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) a day before the state's May 24 primary, NPR reports.

Kemp, who is up for reelection, is being challenged by the Trump-backed former Sen. David Perdue (R), who ran for Senate and lost in 2020. Catherine Davis, Kandiss Taylor, and Tom Williams are also vying for Kemp's spot.

Pence's decision to rally for Kemp "marks the most outward effort the former vice president has taken to buck Trump and his desired political outcome," NPR writes.

Earlier this week in Nebraska, another Trump-backed candidate — Charles Herbster — lost his primary bid for governor; outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts' (R) pick, Jim Pillen, won instead. Notably, Ricketts also backs Kemp.

"Brian Kemp is one of the most successful conservative governors in America," Pence said in a statement. "Brian Kemp is my friend, a man dedicated to faith, family and the people of Georgia. I am proud to offer my full support for four more years of Brian Kemp as governor of the great state of Georgia!"