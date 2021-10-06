'What kind of an offer is that?': Sen. Mazie Hirono rips into Mitch McConnell's debt ceiling proposal

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) has some very strong feelings about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) debt limit olive branch.

My new statement on the Democrats’ self-created debt limit crisis: pic.twitter.com/XwuqyS9oZ0 — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) October 6, 2021

"What kind of an offer is that?" said Hirono on Wednesday. "It's bulls**t."

Senate Dem Mazie Hirono blasts McConnell offer to Schumer to allow Dems to do short-term debt limit hike through November or expedited reconciliation process: “What kind of an offer is that? It’s bullshit.” — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) October 6, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, McConnell, the leader of Republican resistance in the ongoing debt limit war, acquiesced to "the immediate threat of federal default" and said Republicans would allow Democrats to raise the government's borrowing limit into December, The New York Times reports. He refused, however, to allow a long-term increase in this fashion, and instead suggested Republicans would "assist in expediting" the reconciliation process for further raising the limit later, per Politico.

While the concession does offer something of a "way out" for both Democrats and Republicans, its implications confront "Democrats with the prospect of a politically uncomfortable vote that some of them had wanted to avoid, embracing a set dollar amount by which they would raise the debt cap," writes the Times. Lawmakers must raise or suspend the government's borrowing limit by Oct. 18 or risk defaulting on the nation's debt. Democrats have insisted on proceeding in a bipartisan fashion, while Republicans have demanded that Democrats use the reconciliation process and go it alone.

Sen. Maize Hirono (D-HI) reportedly responded to Mitch McConnell's bogus debt ceiling offer by calling it "bulls*it" pic.twitter.com/maFwJ63l2H — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 6, 2021

What happens now remains to be seen — but apparently, Democrats are in fact planning to accept at least the first part of the deal, per Politico. At least in the eyes of some, McConnell "caved."