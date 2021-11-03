The Atlanta Braves on Tuesday won their first World Series since 1995, and their second championship since moving to Atlanta in 1966. The Braves defeated the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6, taking the best-of-seven series 4 games to 2. Atlanta's season started out iffy, and over the summer and through the postseason they lost some of their best players, including Ronald Acuna, Marcel Ozuna, and starting pitcher Mike Soroka.

On Tuesday night, designated hitter Jorge Soler swatted in a three-run homer in the third inning, followed by shortstop Dansby Swanson's two-run home run in the fifth. Starting pitcher Max Fried shut out the Astros for six innings. The Astros won their first and only World Series in 2017.