Cardi B throws pregnancy reveal party at BET Awards

"Cardi B's 'WAP' had new meaning at the BET Awards: winning and pregnant," The Associated Press reports. She and Megan Thee Stallion won video of the year for "WAP" at Sunday night's ceremony in Los Angeles, and Cardi B also performed with her husband, Offset, plus Quavo and Takeoff of the group Migos, wearing an outfit with a sheer panel that displayed her pregnant belly. After the show, Cardi B. posted a photo showing more of her baby bump on Instagram, captioned "No. 2," for her second child.

"In 2018, Cardi B announced she was pregnant with her first child, Kulture Kiari, who turns 3 in July, during an SNL performance," USA Today notes.

"Let's give it up to Cardi B and Offset, for giving us life — literally," BET Awards host Taraji P. Henson said after their performance. Cardi B left the awards show before the video of the year award was presented, but Megan Thee Stallion accepted on their behalf — and forgot to mention Cardi B. When she won best female hip-hop artist, though, Megan Thee Stallion rectified her oversight. "I really forgot to say 'thank you, Cardi' for even putting me on 'WAP' because it makes me feel so good to be acknowledged by one of my peers, who I think so highly of," she said.

Other notable moments of the night include Lil Nas X's performance of "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," after which he kissed a male backup dancer as the crowd erupted in cheers. The show was dedicated to "the year of the Black woman," Henson said to kick off the awards. Along with the celebrated singers and actors, Darnella Frazier won the Shine a Light Award for recording George Floyd's death in Minneapolis last summer, setting of months of protests demanding police accountability.