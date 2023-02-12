Rihanna confirms after Super Bowl performance she's pregnant with 2nd baby

Rihanna is pregnant with her second child, her representative confirmed following the singer's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance.

The 34-year-old is the first pregnant woman to star in the halftime show, People reports. Donning a bright red outfit and surrounded by dozens of backup dancers, she sang a 13-minute medley of her biggest hits, including "Where Have You Been," "Umbrella, "We Found Love," and "Diamonds."

Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child last May. During a pre-Super Bowl interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she shared her concerns over deciding to perform in the halftime show, saying, "I was like, 'You sure? I'm three months postpartum, Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this.'"

The singer said she chose to go through with it because "when you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything. And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was ... there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It's important for my son to see that."