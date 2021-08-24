No moderates defect as House Democrats vote to adopt $3.5 trillion budget resolution

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) did not, in the end, lose any Democratic support when the House voted Tuesday to move forward with the President Biden's $3.5 trillion budget bill.

The procedural vote, which instructs congressional committees to write the bill, was passed 220 to 212, along party lines. On Monday, it seemed as if a group of 10 moderate Democrats were prepared to potentially upend Pelosi's plan, but they struck a deal with the speaker that sets a Sept. 27 deadline for the House to vote on the Senate's $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Tuesday's vote isn't necessarily the end of the intra-party drama for House Democrats, however. The progressive faction reiterated afterward that, despite the deadline, they won't vote for the infrastructure bill until the budget is passed via reconciliation in the Senate.

Congressional Progressive Caucus : “we will only vote for the infrastructure bill after passing the reconciliation bill” — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) August 24, 2021

There are no guarantees that will be the case by Sept. 27, though, so Pelosi is already planning to rally the support she needs get the infrastructure side of things done.