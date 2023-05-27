White House, Republicans reach tentative debt ceiling deal

The White House reached a tentative deal with Republicans on Saturday night to raise the national debt ceiling, thus avoiding a catastrophic default.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tweeted that the two sides have "come to an agreement in principle that is worthy of the American people." While all of the details have yet to be hammered out, McCarthy also tweeted that the deal reached was a "responsible debt limit agreement that stops Democrats' reckless spending, claws back unspent COVID funds, blocks [President] Biden's new tax schemes, and much, much more."

McCarthy additionally told reporters that the full outline of the new budget would be available on Sunday. The budget was finally agreed to after months of back-and-forth talks between the two sides.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that the deadline for raising the debt ceiling had been extended to June 5, bumping it back four days from the initial June 1 cutoff date. In a letter to Congress, Yellen estimated that June 5 would have been the last day that the Treasury would have enough funds to satisfy the U.S. government's obligations. The government is scheduled to make an additional $92 billion in payments, Yellen estimated, including Social Security and Medicare payouts totaling $36 billion, which the debt ceiling increase will now allow it to do.

Even as a potential default loomed, President Biden was optimistic that a deal would be reached. Departing Friday for a Memorial Day weekend at Camp David, Biden told reporters, "It's very close, and I'm optimistic," in regards to a compromise.

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), one of the GOP's lead negotiators, had agreed with the president that a deal was close, but told The Hill that there were "significant challenges ahead" that could take "hours or days" to hammer out.

