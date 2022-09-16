Broadway's Phantom of the Opera to close

think of me, think of me fondly...

Alexa, play "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again."

The Phantom of the Opera, Broadway's longest-running production, is set to close in February, The New York Times reports Friday, citing an initial write-up from the New York Post.

The show will celebrate its 35th anniversary in January, with final bows to come on Feb. 18, a spokesman said. The "cast, crew and orchestra were informed of the decision on Friday," the Times writes.

Despite its renown, Phantom's grosses have unfortunately been "softening" ever since returning post-COVID, and the profits simply aren't enough to offset the show's "high weekly running costs," the Times continues.

This won't be the end of the beloved musical entirely, however; productions of Phantom will still continue to run elsewhere, including in London, Australia, and China (beginning next year.)