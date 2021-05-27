Subscribe & SaveSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
'hush-hush'

Glee star Heather Morris says cast was 'scared' to report Lea Michele's alleged bullying

Lea Michele

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

byBrendan Morrow
May 27, 2021

It sounds like working on Glee didn't always live up to the show's title. 

Heather Morris, who played Brittany on the Fox series, spoke on the "Everything Iconic" podcast Wednesday about star Lea Michele being "unpleasant to work with," as she previously alleged. Cast members "absolutely could have stepped up and gone to the Fox execs and said how we felt" at the time, Morris said, but "nobody really did," per Page Six. 

"Now, we are living in a culture where it's acceptable to go do things like that, whereas I think many people were very scared," she said. "I know, genuinely, I didn't feel like it was my place, and I don't know why because I was a cast member just like everybody else, and we all deserve to feel comfortable on a set." 

Morris also described this as being "something that was very hush-hush on set," while noting that "the only person who was honest about it" was Naya Rivera, who played Santana on Glee and died in 2020. 

Actress Samantha Ware previously called out Michele for allegedly making her life a "living hell," prompting Michele to apologize for behavior "which hurt other people." And that's what you missed about Glee! 

