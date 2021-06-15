Pink Floyd's Roger Waters says 'f--- you' to Zuckerberg, turns down Facebook's 'huge' offer

Roger Waters don't need no Facebook money.

The Pink Floyd co-founder revealed he recently received a "huge" offer from Facebook to use the band's song "Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2" in an ad for Instagram — and he turned it down with some pointed words for CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

"It arrived this morning with an offer of a huge, huge amount of money," Waters said, per CNN. "And the answer is, 'F--- you. No f---ing way!'"

Waters went further by blasting Facebook's "insidious movement" to "take over absolutely everything," declaring he will "not be a party to this bulls---" while mockingly quoting from Zuckerberg's "missive" to him and blasting the Facebook boss as a "little prick." He made his comments at a pro-Julian Assange event, Rolling Stone reports.

"How the f--- did he get any power in anything?" Waters asked of Zuckerberg. "And yet here he is, one of the most powerful idiots in the world."