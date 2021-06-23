Harrison Ford injured on Indiana Jones 5, filming will be 'reconfigured as needed'

Filming for the latest Indiana Jones movie has hit a bit of a snag.

Disney confirmed Wednesday that Harrison Ford injured his shoulder on the set of Indiana Jones 5, which is currently in production.

"In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder," a Disney spokesperson told Variety.

Disney added, however, that the sequel's production "will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks." The extent of the injury isn't yet known, Deadline writes, but according to Variety, director James Mangold will continue shooting without Ford.

The 78-year-old actor, of course, is no stranger to on-set injuries, having famously broken his leg during an accident on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which forced production to be stopped for two weeks. He also sustained a back injury on Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, The Hollywood Reporter notes. Production on the Indiana Jones sequel began in the United Kingdom this month, and after facing multiple delays, it's scheduled for release in July 2022.