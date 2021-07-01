Liz Cheney joins Capitol riot committee: 'Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has unveiled the selected members who will make up the committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — and it looks like she'll get to call it a bipartisan effort after all.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) will serve on the panel, Pelosi revealed Thursday. Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) were the only two Republicans to vote on Wednesday in favor of establishing the select committee, after Republicans previously blocked an effort to establish a bipartisan, independent committee.

The select committee will also include Democratic Reps. Bennie Thompson (Miss.) , Zoe Lofgren (Calif.), Adam Schiff (Calif.), Pete Aguilar (Calif.), Stephanie Murphy (Fla.), Jamie Raskin (Md.), and Elaine Luria (Va.). The group will investigate the security failings and circumstances leading up to the attack on Jan. 6, CNN reports.

"Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable," said Cheney in a statement, "and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious, and non-partisan manner."

Cheney is seemingly defying demands from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who on Thursday warned Republican lawmakers against accepting positions on the Jan. 6 committee, threatening to revoke other House committee assignments. Cheney, of course, was already stripped of her House leadership title after criticizing former President Donald Trump over his false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, so perhaps now she's hoping she'll get a chance to grill McCarthy as a committee member.