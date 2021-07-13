Mj Rodriguez becomes 1st transgender performer nominated for a major acting Emmy

Mj Rodriguez has already made history at this year's Emmys.

Rodriguez on Tuesday was nominated at the 2021 Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance on Pose. This made her the first transgender performer to ever be nominated in one of the major lead acting categories at the Emmys, according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

Rodriguez, in fact, became just the third transgender actor ever nominated for an Emmy, the Reporter notes. Previously, Laverne Cox was nominated in Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role on Orange Is the New Black, while Rain Valdez was nominated last year in Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for Razor Tongue. Rodriguez could become the first transgender performer to ever win an Emmy.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis praised Rodriguez's nomination as a "breakthrough for transgender women in Hollywood, and a long-overdue recognition for her groundbreaking performance over the past three seasons of Pose."