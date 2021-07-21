Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson team up to roast Vin Diesel

It sounds like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wants Vin Diesel to know his role and shut his mouth.

Johnson in a new The Hollywood Reporter interview laughed off recent comments from Diesel, who suggested a feud between the two stemmed from having to give Johnson "tough love" to improve his performance in the Fast & Furious movies.

"I laughed and I laughed hard," Johnson said. "I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I'll leave it at that."

He didn't quite leave it at that, though, also ruling out a return to the main Fast & Furious series by saying he wishes the team "the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me."

After starring alongside Diesel in the Fast & Furious franchise, Johnson got his own spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, without Diesel, but he didn't return for the latest sequel, F9. Amid talk of beef between the two stars, which got so bad they had to shoot scenes separately, Diesel suggested in a Men's Health profile this was a result of steps he took to make Johnson a better actor.

"My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be," Diesel said. "...That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love. Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I'd have to do in order to get performances in anything I'm producing."

Johnson's Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt during the interview chimed in to mock Diesel's comments, sarcastically quipping, "Just thank God he was there. Thank God. He carried you through that." Johnson added, "Felliniesque." Can you smell what The Rock and Emily Blunt are cooking? A tag team roast of Vin Diesel.