Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

Charlie Watts, the longtime drummer for the Rolling Stones, has died at 80.

Watts' publicist confirmed his death in a statement Tuesday, saying he "passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family." A cause of death wasn't specified.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation," the publicist added.

Watts withdrew from the Rolling Stones' tour earlier this month due to his need to recover from a medical procedure, Variety notes. He joked at the time, "for once, my timing has been a little off."

"After all the fans' suffering caused by Covid, I really do not want the many RS fans who have been holding tickets for this tour to be disappointed by another postponement or cancellation," he added.

Ringo Starr was among those to mourn Watts on Tuesday, writing, "We're going to miss you man." Elton John also paid tribute, tweeting, "A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company."