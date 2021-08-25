Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open to 'allow my body to heal completely' from torn hamstring

Serena Williams is out of the U.S. Open, citing the "advice of my doctors and medical team."

The tennis star announced Wednesday she has decided to withdraw from the U.S. Open "to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring."

Williams in June withdrew from Wimbledon "after injuring my right leg," at the time saying she was "heartbroken" to have to do so. She hasn't played since then, according to The New York Times, and she also recently skipped the Western and Southern Open. Earlier this month, Williams vowed she would "be back on the court very soon."

The Times notes that with Williams out, this will be the first time since 1997 that the U.S. Open will go forward without either Williams, Roger Federer, or Rafael Nadal.

"New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play — I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar," Williams wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "Thank you for your continued support and love. I'll see you soon."