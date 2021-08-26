kabul explosion
Former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster slammed for 'saber-rattling' after Kabul attacks
Former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster took to cable news Thursday to share some "seemingly fabricated" thoughts on the unfolding Afghanistan withdrawal and Kabul airport attack, purports Media Matter's Lis Power. McMaster appeared on Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC, spouting what Powers called the illogical, "saber-rattling" belief that ISIS-K is a front for the Taliban, to whom McMaster says the United States is surrendering. Notably, Islamic State affiliates ISIS-K are reportedly the sworn enemy of the Taliban — a fact which makes McMaster's assertion all the more puzzling.
McMaster's remarks earned him condemnation from pundits and offiicals alike, with former National Security Council member Barry McCaffrey said to be "utterly astonished" by the language McMaster and others — such as GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) — were using in response to the unfolding situation.