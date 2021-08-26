Former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster slammed for 'saber-rattling' after Kabul attacks

Former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster took to cable news Thursday to share some "seemingly fabricated" thoughts on the unfolding Afghanistan withdrawal and Kabul airport attack, purports Media Matter's Lis Power. McMaster appeared on Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC, spouting what Powers called the illogical, "saber-rattling" belief that ISIS-K is a front for the Taliban, to whom McMaster says the United States is surrendering. Notably, Islamic State affiliates ISIS-K are reportedly the sworn enemy of the Taliban — a fact which makes McMaster's assertion all the more puzzling.

McMaster has appeared on Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC today to spread this seemingly fabricated idea that is based in nothing but his imagination -- Cable news loves hosting saber-rattling war hawks, and saber-rattling war hawks love to spread misinformation https://t.co/kQfmrdnP3h — Lis Power (@LisPower1) August 26, 2021

McMaster's remarks earned him condemnation from pundits and offiicals alike, with former National Security Council member Barry McCaffrey said to be "utterly astonished" by the language McMaster and others — such as GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) — were using in response to the unfolding situation.

Former National Security Council member @mccaffreyr3 criticizes rhetoric about the U.S. response to the Kabul blasts. "I've been utterly astonished at the language being used on TV by people who are smart and experienced like H.R. McMaster and others." @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/p6RjcGmt62 — Katy Tur Reports (@KatyOnMSNBC) August 26, 2021

During McMaster's first month on the job, 49 people were killed during an hours-long assault on a military hospital in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/3DeDnlo6jQ — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 26, 2021

General McMaster, this is despicable. How then would you explain the 20 years worth of suicide bombings, the hundreds of thousands of Afghan civilian deaths, and the 2,448 American troop deaths that all occurred before we “surrendered?” https://t.co/9ITpRNuUuI — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 26, 2021

McMaster's been all over tv sets lately. Would love to see him expand on the below tweet and ask, So you ran the anti-corruption task force in Afghanistan from 2010 - 2012. What played a bigger role in the tragedy in Afghanistan, U.S. enabling of corruption or media defeatism? https://t.co/qNSsiIWyyN — Elise Jordan (@Elise_Jordan) August 26, 2021