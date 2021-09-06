The Wire star Michael K. Williams dies at 54

Michael K. Williams, the actor best known for his portrayal of Omar Little on HBO's The Wire, has died at 54.

Williams was found dead in his New York apartment on Monday, Page Six reported and Variety confirmed. A cause of death hasn't been disclosed, but drug paraphernalia was found in the actor's apartment, according to Page Six.

In addition to his iconic role as The Wire's Omar, Williams was also known for his work as Chalky White on HBO's Boardwalk Empire, and his other credits included The Night Of, When They See Us, 12 Years a Slave, and Lovecraft Country. He was nominated for multiple Emmys during his career, including at the upcoming 2021 ceremony for his Lovecraft Country performance.

The Wire actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. was among those who paid tribute to Williams on Monday, remembering him as "one of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart" and "an amazing actor and soul," while The Wire star Wendell Pierce wrote that Williams was an "immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth."

HBO in a statement also said, "While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him. We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss."