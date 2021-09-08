Alan Dershowitz declares the 'Larry Davids of the world' may 'cost the Democrats the next 2 elections'

After getting yelled at in a grocery store by Larry David, Alan Dershowitz has come to the conclusion that Democrats may lose the next two elections.

The attorney spoke with Megyn Kelly about recently being confronted at Martha's Vineyard by the Seinfeld co-creator, who reportedly blasted him over his ties to former President Donald Trump, per Mediaite. Dershowitz defended Trump in his first impeachment trial.

According to Dershowitz, David approached him at the grocery store and began "screaming at me" that he's "disgusting," pointing to a photo of Dershowitz with his arm around former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. After recounting the story to Kelly, Dershowitz slammed "small-minded zealots" like David who "cannot tolerate dissent."

"It's the Larry Davids of the world that may cost the Democrats the next two elections," he declared. "How could Larry David cost the Democrats the elections? I think people are sick and tired of cancel culture, they're sick and tired of Larry David and others like them on the extreme left telling people what they can think, what they can say, and what they can do. These are people with totalitarian minds!"

The confrontation between David and Dershowitz was first revealed by Page Six, which reported that the Curb Your Enthusiasm star told Dershowitz, "Your whole enclave — it's disgusting. You're disgusting!" At the time, Dershowitz told Page Six that the incident "wasn't funny at all," while describing David as a "knee-jerk radical" who "doesn't think a lot." In his conversation with Kelly, Dershowitz suggested the Democratic Party will "start losing" unless it "disassociates itself" from people like David.