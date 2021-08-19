Larry David confronts Alan Dershowitz at Martha's Vineyard grocery store: 'You're disgusting!'

Larry David and Alan Dershowitz bumped into each other at a grocery store recently, and it sounds like it went pretty, pretty, pretty badly.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm creator called out Dershowitz over his ties to former President Donald Trump when they ran into each other at the Chilmark General Store in Martha's Vineyard, Page Six reported. After Dershowitz told David, who was walking away from him, that "we can still talk, Larry," David reportedly shot back, "No. No. We really can't. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around [Former Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo! It's disgusting!"

Dershowitz reportedly defended himself by saying he greets "all of my former students that way," but David again told him, "It's disgusting. Your whole enclave — it's disgusting. You're disgusting!"

Dershowitz, who defended Trump in his first impeachment trial, confirmed the exchange to Page Six, claiming David "screamed" at him and that his face turned bright red. Dershowitz said that "it wasn't funny at all," despite Page Six suggesting readers "enjoy" the story "while playing the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme tune in their heads." While accusing the Seinfeld co-creator of being a "knee-jerk radical" who "doesn't think a lot," Dershowitz added he still wants to "extend a hand of friendship" in case "Larry wants to talk about any of this."