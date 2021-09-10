Kristen Stewart suggests Princess Diana signed off on her Spencer performance, citing 'spooky, spiritual feelings'

Princess Diana felt "so alive" to Kristen Stewart while she was playing her in a new movie, the actress says — and she even got some "spooky, spiritual feelings" during its production.

Stewart spoke with the Los Angeles Times about her performance as Princess Diana in the film Spencer, which has already earned her significant Oscar buzz. Directed by Pablo Larraín, the movie follows Diana as she decides to end her marriage to Prince Charles. In reference to a scene in the film where Diana communes with Anne Boleyn's ghost, Stewart was asked in the interview if she's had any paranormal encounters herself.

"No," she told the Times. "But I felt some spooky, spiritual feelings making this movie. Even if I was just fantasizing."

Stewart went on to say that it's "scary to tell a story about someone who's not alive anymore and who already felt so invaded" but that she "felt like there were moments where I kind of got the sign-off." The Twilight star added that Diana "felt so alive" while she was making the film, so much so that she would sometimes "forget she was dead" and "maybe two or three times a week" would "fully break down" about her 1997 death.

"It was still a fight to keep her alive every day, and so remembering that she was dead was just absolutely lacerating," Stewart said. "It just destroyed me constantly. And that itself felt spiritual ... there were times where I was like, 'Oh, God,' almost like she was, you know, trying to break through. It was weird. And amazing. I've never felt anything like it in my life."