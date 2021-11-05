Here's who that mysterious voice was at the end of Eternals

Within a few minutes in Marvel's Eternals, not one, but two major stars enter the MCU fray — in one case for the second time.

The Marvel superhero film concludes with two credits scenes, the first of which (spoiler alert!) sees the Eternals introduced to Thanos' brother, Eros, who is surprisingly played by Harry Styles. Styles' involvement in the Marvel universe had never been officially announced, though it was revealed last month after Eternals' premiere.

Be sure to stick around for a second post-credits scene, though, which shows Kit Harington's Dane Whitman open a box containing a sword, only for a voice off screen to ask him if he's certain he's ready to pick it up. But wait, who was that voice? Some fans swore it was the Watcher, Jeffrey Wright's character from the animated series What If...?, while others claimed it was Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury.

But director Chloé Zhao isn't keeping us in suspense much longer. In an interview with Fandom, she revealed the voice is none other than Mahershala Ali as Blade, the legendary vampire hunter who's set to get his own MCU film. "That was the voice of one of my favorite superheroes, Mr. Blade himself," Zhao said. This technically makes Eternals Ali's debut as the MCU's Blade, even if viewers don't actually get to see him. The actor was already part of the MCU as a different character, playing Cottonmouth on Netflix's Luke Cage. Pre-MCU, of course, Wesley Snipes famously starred as Blade in a series of films.

As for the meaning of this scene, though Eternals depicts Harington's Dane as an average human, in the Marvel comics, he actually becomes a superhero known as Black Knight who, yes, does get to use a sword and even join the Avengers. Harington may have left Game of Thrones behind, but his sword-wielding days could be just beginning.