Netflix employee at the center of Dave Chappelle uproar resigns

A Netflix employee at the center of the protest over comedian Dave Chappelle's latest special has now resigned from the company.

Terra Field, a Netflix engineer who in October criticized the comedian's Netflix special The Closer, announced Monday she's resigning, Deadline and NBC News report. "I'm not happy that this is how things turned out, but I do think this outcome is the best for all parties involved," Field wrote on Twitter.

Field organized an October demonstration against Chappelle's special alongside B. Pagels-Minor, according to Deadline. Pagels-Minor was later fired for allegedly leaking confidential data, and in her resignation letter, Field said her former co-worker was "fired for something I did not and do not believe they did." She added that Pagels-Minor recently had a son, and "for me that is the note that I'd like this chapter of my life to end on. I want to focus on the joy, not the heartache."

Chappelle faced criticism for his jokes about transgender people in his special The Closer, and Field spoke out against the comedian in a Twitter thread, writing that she objects to "the harm that content like this does to the trans community (especially trans people of color) and VERY specifically Black trans women." Netflix subsequently suspended her, which the streamer said was because she attended a meeting without authorization. She was later reinstated after Netflix found she didn't join the meeting "with any ill intent."

Field and Pagels-Minor are also now withdrawing an unfair labor practice complaint against Netflix after accusing the streamer of retaliation, NBC News reports. A Netflix spokesperson told NBC that the company and the employees have "resolved our differences in a way that acknowledges the erosion of trust on both sides and, we hope, enables everyone to move on."