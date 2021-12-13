Golden Globes group unveils 2022 nominations despite getting canceled by NBC

The Golden Globes don't have a home on NBC this year, but the embattled group behind the awards ceremony is pressing ahead anyway.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Monday unveiled the nominations for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards with help from Snoop Dogg. Belfast and The Power of the Dog earned the most film nominations with seven, including Best Motion Picture – Drama. That top drama category also included Coda, Dune, and King Richard, while the Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy nominees were Cyrano, Don't Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Tick, Tick... Boom!, and West Side Story.

In the acting categories, Oscar favorites including King Richard's Will Smith and Spencer's Kristen Stewart picked up nominations, though there were some surprises in the mix, including a Best Actress — Motion Picture Comedy or Musical nod for Cruella's Emma Stone. There were also a few snubs, including Jennifer Hudson missing out on a nomination for Respect.

Meanwhile, the nominations for Best Television Series – Drama were Lupin, The Morning Show, Pose, Squid Game, and Succession, while The Great, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Reservation Dogs, and Ted Lasso were nominated for Best Television Series – Comedy.

The nominations come after the HFPA faced backlash over allegations of corruption and revelations that the organization had zero Black members. The Golden Globes' longtime home of NBC announced it wouldn't air 2022's show, saying the HFPA "needs time" to institute "meaningful reform."

Initially, it was assumed this meant the 2022 ceremony wouldn't happen at all, but instead, the HFPA will still hand out the awards. The HFPA expanded its membership in October, adding six Black members. "For eight months," HFPA President Helen Hoehne said during Monday's nominations announcement, "we've worked tirelessly as an organization to be better." The Golden Globes are set to be handed out on Jan. 9.