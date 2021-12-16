Sex and the City star Chris Noth accused of sexual assault

A week after his return in the new Sex and the City reboot, actor Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault by two women, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

One woman, identified as Zoe, alleged to the Reporter that Noth assaulted her in Los Angeles in 2004, after which she had "blood on my shirt" and was taken to a hospital for stitches. She said "seeing that he was reprising his role in Sex and the City set off something in me." Another woman identified as Lily alleged Noth assaulted her in New York in 2015, and she recalled feeling "totally violated," adding, "All of my dreams with this star I loved for years were gone."

Noth, who played Mr. Big on Sex and the City, denied the allegations. "It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out," he said. "I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

The allegations came after the premiere of the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That..., which featured a major twist involving his character and Peloton. Peloton quickly put together an ad starring Noth after the episode aired — but within hours of the allegations being revealed, the ad was removed from social media.