Dwayne Johnson rips Vin Diesel for 'his manipulation'

Not so fast.

Dwayne Johnson has publicly rejected Vin Diesel's request for him to return to the Fast & Furious franchise amid their feud, telling CNN there's "no chance" he'll come back.

Diesel in a November Instagram post asked Johnson to appear in the upcoming tenth Fast & Furious film as his character of Hobbs, writing, "You must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play." Diesel and Johnson have been in a feud for years, and Johnson previously said he would not come back to the series after he didn't appear in the most recent entry, F9.

Asked about Diesel's request in an interview with CNN, Johnson said he was "very surprised" by the post because he told Diesel he would "not be returning to the franchise" during a private conversation in June.

"I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return," Johnson said. "...Vin's recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it."

Johnson added that he had hoped to end his "journey" with the series with "gratitude and grace" and that it's "unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters," but he wished the team the "best of luck and success in the next chapter." The tenth Fast & Furious film is currently set to hit theaters — apparently without Johnson — in 2023.