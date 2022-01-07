Rooney Mara to reportedly play Audrey Hepburn in a biopic

A biopic about legendary actress Audrey Hepburn has reportedly found its lead.

Rooney Mara will play the iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's star in an upcoming film at Apple directed by Call Me By Your Name's Luca Guadagnino, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

Mara, who has earned Oscar nominations for her roles in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Carol, will reportedly also be producing the movie. She's coming off a performance in the Guillermo del Toro movie Nightmare Alley, a possible 2022 Oscar contender.

Specifics about the plot and focus of the Hepburn biopic haven't been announced, but it's another major project for Apple as the company continues to attract top names to its original streaming titles. Apple also reportedly looks set to snag a Brad Pitt movie from the director of ​​Top Gun: Maverick, and the company is working with Martin Scorsese on multiple upcoming projects, including a Grateful Dead film.

Mara will also be the latest star to portray an iconic Hollywood actor, as reports earlier this week suggested Captain America star Chris Evans will be taking on the role of Gene Kelly. It might well be perfect casting, too, as The Cut back in 2012 even published an article suggesting Mara was the "new Audrey Hepburn."

"Tomboyish and brunette, Audrey was a refreshing alternative to fifties pinup stars Lana Turner and Marilyn Monroe," The Cut wrote at the time, "and Rooney certainly stands out for her non-conformist goth-princess vibe."