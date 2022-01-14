Sinead O'Connor hospitalized after death of her 17-year-old son

Singer Sinead O'Connor has reportedly been hospitalized days after announcing the death of her 17-year-old son.

O'Connor said on Twitter she was being taken to a hospital after she posted concerning messages about the loss of her son, Shane. "I am with cops now on way to hospital," she said. "I'm sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I'm going to find Shane. This is just a delay." She had previously alarmed fans by tweeting that she "decided to follow my son" because "there is no point living without him," and "I only stayed for him."

O'Connor last week announced that her son, Shane O'Connor, died in an apparent suicide after going missing. "'My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," she tweeted. "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace." According to NBC News, O'Connor's son had reportedly been on suicide watch at a Dublin hospital.

Early Friday, O'Connor tweeted that she was sorry for her previous concerning messages, writing, "I'm very upset. My son was the love of my life." She has previously spoken about struggling with mental illness, in 2017 saying, "I'm fighting, fighting, fighting, fighting, and fighting — like all the millions and millions that I know I'm one of — to stay alive everyday."