John Krasinski to reunite with The Office co-star Steve Carell in new movie

Former Dunder Mifflin co-workers Steve Carell and John Krasinski are back together again.

Krasinski will reunite with his The Office co-star Carell after casting the Michael Scott actor in his next movie, Deadline and Variety report.

Krasinski is directing the film, If, at Paramount, and he'll also star in it. The rest of the cast will include Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming, Louis Gossett Jr., and Fiona Shaw.

"Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast?" Krasinski tweeted. "What... IF."

Plot details for the movie haven't been revealed, but according to Deadline, it's based on an idea Krasinski came up with "about a child's journey to rediscover his imagination."

Krasinski previously directed the hit horror film A Quiet Place and its sequel, and he made his directorial debut in 2009 with Brief Interviews with Hideous Men. If, which debuts in November 2023, will be the first time Krasinski and Carell have starred in a project together since their time on The Office — and with Krasinski in place as director, now it's his chance to be the world's best boss to Carell. How the turntables...