Billie Eilish stops concert to give fan inhaler: 'I wait for people to be OK until I keep going'

She's the good guy.

Pop star Billie Eilish stopped her Atlanta concert for several minutes on Saturday night to get a fan an inhaler after learning they were having difficulty breathing, NBC News and TMZ report. Videos shared on social media showed the "Bad Guy" singer asking fans how they were doing before responding to someone in the crowd, "You need an inhaler? Who needs an inhaler? Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?"

Moments later, Eilish said that "we got one" for the fan, urging concertgoers not to "crowd" before adding, "We're taking care of our people. I wait for people to be OK until I keep going."

The latter comment drew cheers, and although Eilish never mentioned his name, it appeared to be a reference to Travis Scott and the Astroworld tragedy. In November, 10 people died in a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival while Scott was performing. He has since said he didn't realize a mass casualty event had been declared at the concert while he was on stage and only found out later on.

After the deadly Astroworld crowd surge, an old video of Eilish pausing a show to get a fan water previously out went viral. "What can I do to help?" Eilish asked fans in the video. "...I care about you guys so much, I need you to be OK."