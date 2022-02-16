Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley reportedly call off their engagement

We'll take celebrity breakups for $1,000, Aaron.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have called off their engagement, InTouch and People reported Wednesday.

"It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working," a source told People. Meanwhile, an InTouch source said Rodgers "put football first and they were barely spending any time together," and Woodley "felt he neglected their relationship."

The Divergent star had been dating the Green Bay Packers quarterback and aspiring Jeopardy! host since 2020, and they announced their engagement in February 2021. Last fall, Rodgers found himself in hot water after it was revealed he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19, even though he implied he was when he said he was "immunized." Woodley at the time slammed the "sh---y media" over its coverage of Rodgers. "Literally ya'll need to calm the f--- down," she wrote in response to a report claiming to show him out in Los Angeles getting coffee.

As Rodgers continued doubling down on his vaccine stance, a report from People in January said he and Woodley were "not talking about their politics" and that "they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them." Last July, Woodley said they were in "no rush" to plan their wedding.