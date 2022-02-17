Mike Lindell now wants to use a helicopter and 'little parachutes' to airdrop MyPillows to Canadian protesters

For those concerned as to how MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell might deliver his hefty shipment of pillows to Freedom Convoy protesters in Canada — don't worry, the man's got a plan. What kind of self-respecting pillow guy would he be if he didn't?

After he and a truck carrying 10,000 MyPillows were turned away from the Canadian border Tuesday night for failing to meet COVID-19 entry requirements, Lindell told The Daily Beast late Wednesday he now plans to drop the pillows from the sky via helicopter.

"We need to get the MyPillows to the people!" Lindell remarked.

But don't worry, for safety reasons, there will be "little parachutes" attached to the falling pillows, the Trump-loving CEO clarified. "Make sure you put that part in, or it could be dangerous," he said.

"I can not give the location out, and it is no joke! I just confirmed with [the helicopter company], and yes, this is the plan. We have the helicopter confirmed, but we are moving the time up to 11 a.m.," Lindell said, presumably alluding to 11 a.m. Thursday, Insider added.

The Daily Beast, which published its report late Wednesday, was unable to reach the Canada Border Services Agency for comment.

Following a cursory search, it currently appears unclear whether or not Lindell's pillow drop was successful, or even happened.