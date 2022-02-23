Halyna Hutchins' husband blasts Alec Baldwin for denying responsibility for her death

Halyna Hutchins' widow is arguing it's "absurd" for Alec Baldwin to deny responsibility for her death.

Matt Hutchins, husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, spoke with NBC's Today four months after she was killed in an on-set shooting on Baldwin's film Rust. He described being upset to see the actor say he wasn't responsible during a primetime ABC interview in December.

"Watching him, I just felt so angry," Hutchins said. "Just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her."

Halyna Hutchins was killed after a prop gun Baldwin was holding discharged on the set of Rust, striking her with a live round. Baldwin maintained he never pulled the trigger and that the gun went off when he let go of the hammer.

Last week, Hutchins' family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and others "who were responsible for the safety on the set and whose reckless behavior and cost-cutting led to" her death. Speaking with Today, Matt Hutchins argued the idea that "the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me," adding that there were "a number of industry standards that were not practiced" on set, meaning there are "multiple responsible parties."

Baldwin had asserted that "someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me." As an investigation into the shooting continues, Baldwin also said he was told he's unlikely to be charged and called for answers about how live rounds ended up on set. "There's only question to be resolved, only one," he said. "And that is: Where did the live round come from?"