The Weeknd posts extremely poorly timed tweet amid Ukraine invasion: 'LET'S GOOOOOOOO'

Ladies and gentlemen, the award for worst timing for a tweet in 2022 goes to The Weeknd.

On Wednesday night, as news broke that Russia was launching an attack against Ukraine, The Weeknd tweeted, with no context, "LET'S GOOOOOOOO."

LET’S GOOOOOOOO — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 24, 2022

The singer had started teasing something hours earlier, but it still made for a disorienting sight to see that excited message on Twitter in between breaking news updates about the events in Ukraine and concerns about the possible start of World War III — which it might initially seem like he was cheering on.

I mean, not the best timing. pic.twitter.com/42ZgKZIkmu — Rick Savage (@ricksavage) February 24, 2022

About two hours later, after being informed he just posted "probably worst timed tweet in the history of Twitter," The Weeknd followed up, clarifying he was hyping up an unspecified announcement that has now been postponed.

"Unfortunately i'm just now seeing what's happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow's announcement," he tweeted. "i pray for everyone's safety."

And that, kids, is why you don't schedule tweets in the middle of an international crisis.