Larry David gets documentary about himself abruptly pulled

You'll have to curb your enthusiasm for that new HBO documentary about Larry David.

Last month, HBO dropped a trailer for a documentary about the Seinfeld co-creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star called The Larry David Story, which was set to debut on March 1. But the documentary won't be premiering tonight after all. Just before its airdate, HBO revealed the documentary "is being postponed" because "Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience."

The network didn't offer further information about what that means. But a report from Puck News said that David himself "pulled his own documentary on the eve of its premiere" because it "turns out he didn't love it, so he wants it re-done." The report also said that David, who doesn't generally like giving personal interviews, participated in the documentary as a favor to its director, Larry Charles, who is a friend of his. The official synopsis previously said that in the "genuine, hilarious, and eye-opening" documentary, David gets "candid about his personal and professional highs and lows, from his humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid to becoming America's favorite misanthrope" and "shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood."

But the trailer for the documentary that was released on YouTube just a few weeks ago has now been made private. On the plus side, after this ordeal, the next season premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm pretty much writes itself.