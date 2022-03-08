Florence Pugh reportedly in talks to star in Dune: Part 2

The sequel to Dune may also double as a Little Women reunion.

Florence Pugh is in talks for a key role in Dune: Part 2, according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. The Oscar-nominated Black Widow star would be snagging the role of Princess Irulan Corrino, meaning she'd be romantically involved with Timothée Chalamet's character, Paul. The two actors previously worked together on Greta Gerwig's Little Women, which earned Pugh an Oscar nomination.

A Dune sequel was officially confirmed for a 2023 release after the first film, which adapted half of the Frank Herbert sci-fi novel, performed well at the box office. It's up for several Oscars this year, including Best Picture. But the Reporter says there still are a few potential "obstacles" before a deal with Pugh can be finalized, namely the fact that there isn't a finished script for the sequel yet, and it's unclear whether it would fit into her schedule. The Reporter also noted it isn't yet clear if production on Dune: Part 2 might be impacted by the ongoing war in Ukraine considering it's expected to film nearby in Hungary.

If it works out, though, this would be another big role for 26-year-old Pugh, who joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe last year in Black Widow. The film positioned her as a successor to Scarlett Johansson's character, and Pugh already reprised the role a few months later in the Disney+ Marvel series Hawkeye. She's also set to star opposite Harry Styles in the Olivia Wilde thriller Don't Worry Darling, and she's currently working on Oppenheimer, the new film from The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan set for release next summer. Pugh certainly had a great 2021, but it looks like she just might top it in 2023 — with a little help from some desert power.

Dune: Part 2 is set for release in October 2023.