J.K. Rowling receives defense against 'cancel culture' from ... Vladimir Putin

J.K. Rowling just received a public defense against her critics — though not one she'll be quick to embrace.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, weeks after launching a widely condemned invasion of Ukraine, complained in a speech Friday that both Russia and the author of the Harry Potter books are being "canceled."

Putin has repeatedly claimed the international condemnation of Russia for invading Ukraine means "they are trying to cancel our country," and in his speech Friday, he compared this situation to Rowling receiving criticism for her tweets about transgender people.

"They canceled Joanne Rowling recently, the children's author," Putin said. "Her books are published all over the world. Just because she didn't satisfy the demands of gender rights."

Putin has complained about "cancel culture" during and prior to his invasion of Ukraine, and last October, he claimed that teaching children "that a boy can become a girl and vice versa" is "on the verge of a crime against humanity."

Rowling for more than two years has been accused of transphobia for numerous tweets and statements, and she recently went on a Twitter tirade claiming that "under a Labour government," International Women's Day will become "We Who Must Not Be Named Day." Stars of the Harry Potter films including Daniel Radcliffe have publicly criticized her remarks.

"Transgender women are women," Radcliffe said in 2020. "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

Despite this criticism, Rowling remains actively involved in the Harry Potter franchise and co-wrote the upcoming prequel film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. A recent HBO Max Harry Potter reunion special didn't include a new interview with Rowling, but she still appeared in it via archival footage.