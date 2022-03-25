Actress Hayden Panettiere involved in 'huge melee' outside bar

Hayden Panettiere and her on-again-off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson were involved in a fight outside a bar in Los Angeles on Thursday night, according to People​​​​​​​ — and TMZ has the footage.

Video obtained by TMZ showed the Heroes star and Hickerson getting into a physical altercation with a group of people outside the Sunset Marquis, and TMZ wrote that they looked like "tag-team partners" while in the "huge melee."

A representative for Panettiere told People that while inside the restaurant, Hickerson, "who happened to be with Hayden," made a "comment to an individual about leaving the waitress a poor tip." That person and their group then "began badgering and shoving Brian," the representative claimed, adding, "Brian was attacked by the group, as was Hayden, who in her best effort tried to diffuse the situation."

According to TMZ, one of the people claimed Hickerson spit on them, and everyone involved was kicked out by a manager prior to the fight.

"Hayden was refused the opportunity to provide a statement to the police as she was escorted back inside," Panettiere's representative told People. "She is okay."

In the video, Panettiere can be heard yelling, "Brian, jail!" — presumably concerned because Hickerson is currently on probation for alleged domestic abuse against her. In 2020, Panettiere spoke out about the alleged domestic violence, saying she was "prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again."