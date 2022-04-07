Vanessa Hudgens has 'accepted' her 'ability' to talk to ghosts

Vanessa Hudgens is ready to embrace her spooky gift.

On The Kelly Clarkson Show, the High School Musical star claimed she has the ability to speak with ghosts. "I've accepted the fact that I see things and I hear things," she said.

Hudgens told Clarkson she's had "a lot of" paranormal experiences going back to childhood, recalling seeing one of her toys moving on its own when she was eight.

"I kind of shut it down for a while because it's scary, the unknown is scary," she said. "But I recently was like, no, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I'm going to lean into it."

This led Hudgens to recently conduct her first "real paranormal investigation" with "equipment and everything," and she said her "favorite" piece of equipment is a "spirit box" that "allows spirits to speak through it." She also recounted "sitting at a tombstone in a graveyard" and communicating with a "playful" spirit named Sam — who she claimed said her name.

"You have to tell them to stay," Hudgens warned, "because you don't want spirits to follow you."

Hudgens previously claimed in 2011 she encountered a ghost while filming her movie Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. "I was chasing around my ghost for like 10 minutes solid, and then it got way too freaky, and I just left," she said. "I feel like she might have lost a husband at war and she's waiting for her man to come back to her. It was definitely a female spirit. I could tell."