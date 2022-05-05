Karine Jean-Pierre to become 1st Black White House press secretary

The White House is getting a historic new press secretary.

President Biden announced Thursday he has tapped Karine Jean-Pierre to be the next White House press secretary, meaning she will become the first Black person to ever hold that job. She'll also become assistant to the president.

Jean-Pierre currently serves as principal deputy press secretary and has been with the Biden administration since January 2021. She previously served in the White House Office of Political Affairs during the Obama administration and worked on Biden's 2020 campaign, as well as former President Barack Obama's 2008 and 2012 campaigns. She was also chief public affairs officer at MoveOn.org and an analyst for NBC and MSNBC.

"Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris administration on behalf of the American people," Biden said. "Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this administration."

Jean-Pierre will be succeeding Jen Psaki, who is leaving her role on May 13 and reportedly joining MSNBC. Psaki praised Jean-Pierre as a "remarkable woman" and noted she will also make history as the first openly gay White House press secretary.

"Representation matters and she will give a voice to many, but also make many dream big about what is truly possible," Psaki said.