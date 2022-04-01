Jen Psaki to reportedly leave the White House and join MSNBC

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is reportedly lining up her next gig.

Psaki plans to leave the White House "around May" for a job at MSNBC, Axios reports. The report says a deal hasn't been closed but is nearly final, and she would host a show on NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock. She would also reportedly appear on various MSNBC shows.

Last month, Puck reported Psaki was in talks with MSNBC, and there was speculation she might even replace Rachel Maddow in the 9 p.m. hour. Maddow announced she would go on hiatus in January to work on a movie. The Axios report, though, says Psaki won't be succeeding Maddow in this hour. She also reportedly held discussions with CNN.

Psaki would be the latest White House press secretary to get a cable news gig after ​​Kayleigh McEnany, who was hired by Fox News as a commentator. Symone Sanders, Vice President Kamala Harris' former spokesperson, was also recently tapped to host her own show on MSNBC and Peacock.

Psaki has not commented on her plans, but in May 2021, she said, "I think it's going to be time for somebody else to have this job in a year from now or about a year from now."