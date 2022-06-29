Travis Barker hospitalized after medical emergency: 'God save me'

The daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is asking fans for prayers after he was rushed to the hospital due to a medical emergency.

Barker went to a hospital in California on Tuesday morning over a health issue, and he was subsequently taken in an ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, TMZ reports. His wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was seen accompanying him to the hospital. They were married earlier this year.

Details about Barker's medical emergency weren't disclosed, but he tweeted earlier on Tuesday, "God save me." On Instagram, the drummer's daughter, Alabama Barker, wrote, "Please send your prayers."

Barker was previously hospitalized in 2018 after blood clots were found in both of his arms. "He has been ordered by his doctors to refrain from any activity that may cause further damage or cause the clots to travel," Blink-182 said at the time. Barker was then readmitted to the hospital that year due to a staph infection and cellulitis.

In 2008, Barker also survived a plane crash, which required him to undergo over 20 surgeries and several skin grafts, according to Men's Health. He told Men's Health in 2021, "I could die riding my skateboard. I could get in a car accident. I could get shot. Anything could happen. I could have a brain aneurysm and die. So why should I still be afraid of airplanes?"