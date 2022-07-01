Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson's cause of death released

Jaylon Ferguson, a linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens, died unexpectedly last month at age 26, and the cause has now been released.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, Maryland, confirmed Friday in a statement to TMZ that Ferguson's death was due to "the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine," and it was ruled an accident.

Ferguson was found unresponsive at his home in Baltimore last month after police reportedly responded to a report about a "questionable death." At the time, reports said foul play wasn't suspected and that the possibility of an overdose was not being ruled out.

Ferguson played for the Ravens for three seasons after being drafted in 2019, and previously played for Louisiana Tech. The NFL said it was "heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss," while the Ravens said "he was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality," adding, "We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

In a statement Friday to ESPN, the Ravens said "our priority is focused on the man Jaylon was and the positive impact he made on so many as a father, son, fiancé, friend and teammate." His funeral will reportedly be held Saturday in Louisiana.