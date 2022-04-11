Trump's real ideology: fame

Over the weekend, former President Donald Trump endorsed Mehmet Oz — "Dr. Oz" to the many viewers of his longtime syndicated television show — in the Pennsylvania GOP primary for U.S. Senate.

This probably isn't a shock. More surprising? Trump's most-devoted right-wing fans rebelled angrily against his pick.

I like you, Donald. I think you were a terrific president fighting against great odds. I think you often got a raw deal and I wrote a book about it. And I think you are screwing up badly right now. Find somebody who’s willing to tell you you’re wrong. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 10, 2022

This endorsement could divide MAGA in the only way that matters: he could lose America First conservatives over it https://t.co/UC22IlLdFy — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) April 10, 2022

The problem is Oz hasn't always been a doctrinaire conservative. A series of newspaper columns written under his byline advocated gun control measures; he used to be pro-choice; and his show once sympathetically featured transgender kids. He's flipped on guns and abortion, at least, but all of those old stances are no-gos for the MAGA right.

But Trump has never really been an ideologue. He once touted gun control and pro-choices stances before he realized appealing exclusively to the Rush Limbaugh-Fox News audience was his surest route to power. He's a Republican mostly because it's convenient. From an ideological standpoint, that makes Trump occasionally unreliable for the conservatives who usually cheer him the loudest.

Trump's real ideology — aside from his uncut narcissism — is fame. Everybody knows about the reality show, but his love of television and TV cameras followed him into politics. He was a TV addict during his White House years, spending more time and focus watching cable news than he did on his intelligence briefings. He famously picked cabinet members based on their physical bearing and whether they appeared to be straight out of "central casting." John Bolton got his job as Trump's national security adviser because the president saw him on Fox News. And TV was the reason he picked Oz to endorse in Pennsylvania.