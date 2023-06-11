While everyone across the U.S. has likely experienced at least the effects from sky-high inflation in the last year, a recent study from WalletHub found that some cities in the U.S. are facing a higher rate of inflation than others. And perhaps surprisingly, the notoriously expensive coastal cities like New York, Boston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles are not leading the charge. Rather, it's places like Miami, Detroit, and Phoenix that are feeling the squeeze.

Where is inflation going up the most?

To determine where inflation is rising the most, WalletHub compared major metropolitan statistical areas based on recent changes in the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation. Here are the 10 cities where it found inflation is increasing the most overall:

1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida

2. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan

3. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona

4. ​​Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida

5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington

6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

7. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado

8. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois

9. San Diego-Carlsbad, California

10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas

Why are these cities experiencing the most rapid increases in inflation? At least for the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida, area, which ranks No. 1, it could be related to the fact that, "for the first time since 1957, Florida has become the nation's fastest-growing state after decades of rapid population growth," Kiplinger hypothesized.

A RedFin report released in January flagged a number of the top 10 cities — including Miami, Phoenix, Tampa, Dallas, and Houston — as popular destinations for people who are relocating, which could also contribute to the inflation increases in those cities. Plus, homebuyers "are leaving expensive coastal job centers" like New York and Los Angeles, RedFin reported, which are conspicuously absent from the list of cities where inflation is increasing the most.

Are there any cities where inflation isn't rising as steeply?

According to WalletHub's study, these are the 10 metropolitan statistical areas with the lowest overall increases in inflation: