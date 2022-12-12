How to protect your money from inflation

The rate of inflation has slowed a bit in recent months, and there are even indications that it has topped out. "Peak inflation is probably behind us," Megan Greene, chief economist at Kroll Global, said on CNBC's Squawk Box. Still, it's unlikely high prices are going anywhere anytime soon. As Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said in early November: "We have a ways to go."

And it seems Americans agree. According to the most recent Quarterly Market Perceptions Study from Allianz Life, 80 percent of Americans are worried that rising inflation will continue to negatively affect their purchasing power in the coming six months. Over half of respondents said inflation had forced them to limit the amount of money they're putting away for retirement, and another 43 percent reported dipping into their retirement pot for some extra funds.

There's a better way to deal with inflation than derailing your financial future. Here are some tips for protecting your money while high prices linger.

Delay big purchases

According to Kiplinger, a "good way to keep your finances in check during times of inflation is to delay major purchases." Not only will this help you avoid taking on debt, you'll also avoid overpaying for a big-ticket item while prices are high.

If a purchase isn't a necessity, you might be better off waiting for prices to come down. CNBC reported that the price of used cars and trucks, which were up nearly 32 percent year over year as of November 2022, are already "starting to retreat."

Keep looking toward the future

When inflation is squeezing you financially, it might be tempting to focus on the present and forgo future financial planning. But it's critical to continue saving for retirement and other long-term goals.