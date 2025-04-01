The ETA: how new UK travel rules may affect you

Most European nationals travelling to the UK from tomorrow will need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to do so. And the cost of one is going up this month too.

The ETA scheme has been "slowly rolling out" since it was launched by the UK government in late 2023, said The Times. While all eligible non-European visitors were required to have an ETA from January, the rules will also now apply to eligible European visitors.

However, some Americans have already reported issues with the ETA, suggesting the process "isn't smooth", said The Wall Street Journal. Travellers have shared problems with "uploading photos and scanning their passport" to apply, while others have been hit by "scam or fraudulent websites" with extortionate fees.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What is an ETA?

An ETA is a form of "digital permission to travel to the UK", said Sky News. The UK government says it "strengthens the immigration system's security".

But an ETA is "not a visa", nor does it permit entry into the UK. Instead, it "authorises a person to travel". Those who "do not require a visa" for a short stay in the UK, or who do not yet have UK immigration status, are "required to have one".

The ETA replaces the single-use Electronic Visa Waiver (EVW) scheme and is required for all eligible nationalities.

How much will the ETA cost?

The cost of an ETA is £10 (€12/$12) per person for all travellers. However, from this month, the government has said that will increase to £16.

But beware of fraudulent websites, which scammers have "wasted no time" in setting up, said The Washington Post. Travellers should apply only through the official ETA app or GOV.UK website and always check the sum they are paying.

How will the ETA work?

Once an application has been successfully made, the ETA is linked digitally to the traveller's passport to ensure ease of use.

The ETA is valid for two years, allowing applicants to "travel as much as you need" unless your passport expires in that time, said Forbes.

As part of the application process, individuals will need to answer a series of questions providing personal information and travel intentions. However, applicants will also need to share details about their "immigration history", as well as their criminal history and to "disclose any associations, behaviours, or conduct that might not be conducive to the public good", said Global Law.

A similar scheme was introduced in the United States in 2009 to "help keep out terrorists", said The Wall Street Journal. But the ETA has been "tripping up some travellers and upending vacation plans", particularly for those who have committed a crime in the past.

How to apply for an ETA

To apply for an ETA, the government has set up a mobile app that can be downloaded from the GOV.UK website. Most visitors will be able to apply this way, and their decision will be processed and sent out by email within three days.

The app is said to be the quickest and easiest way to get an ETA, but travellers are also able to apply online.

Who needs an ETA?

The majority of people who do not hold a UK or Irish passport will need an ETA to travel seamlessly into the UK.

However, certain groups will not need one, including those with a visa, permission to live, work or study in the UK, and British or Irish citizens. An ETA is also unnecessary for those passing through an airport, as long as they do not clear border control, as they are considered to be in transit.

There are also exemptions for dual citizens who have British or Irish citizenship, as well as individuals travelling on a British Overseas Territories citizen passport.