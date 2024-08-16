Are you entitled to compensation if your flight is delayed or canceled?

Having a flight delayed or flat-out canceled — whether that is due to weather, aircraft issues or an unexpected tech outage — is an obvious inconvenience. But can you actually get anything for all your trouble?

As it turns out, you can. "In April 2024, the Department of Transportation announced a new series of protections for air travelers, including automatic refunds for canceled flights and, in some cases, flight delays," said U.S. News & World Report . These rules will take effect on Oct. 28.

Here is what to know about these upcoming changes to air travel, as well as what you can do in the meantime in you run into an airport snafu.

Can you get anything if your flight is delayed or canceled?

Put simply, yes. "Previously, the Department of Transportation (DOT) specified that airlines in the U.S. were not required to compensate passengers if a flight was delayed or canceled — companies were only required to provide compensation if you were moved or bumped from an overbooked flight," said MarketWatch Guides . But since the rule change, "airlines must promptly provide passengers with cash refunds if owed."

Cash refunds are owed if there is a cancellation or if a flight is "significantly changed," which includes the following situations:

A departure or arrival time that is more than three hours from the original time for domestic flights, or more than six hours from the original time for international flights

A change to the departure or arrival airport

An increase in the number of flight connections

A downgrade to a lower class of service

A connection that is at a less accessible airport or flights on a less accessible plane for an individual with a disability

If you are dealing with flight troubles before these rules take effect, whether and what compensation you get may vary depending on "the reason for your travel disruption and the airline you're flying," said NerdWallet . While "some protections are universal — such as being able to get a full refund when your flight is canceled" — getting compensation for a delay is not a guarantee.

Rather, "currently, airlines are not legally obligated to give you a refund for a flight delay unless the DOT determines the delay to be 'significant,' a term that's defined on a case-by-case basis," said U.S. News & World Report.

What steps should you take if your flight is canceled or delayed?

If you are unlucky enough to experience a flight delay or cancellation, for now, your first step is to "call your airline through its customer service line or go to the customer service desk at the airport to file a claim," said MarketWatch Guides.

During this conversation, remember your rights. Even before the slated rule change takes effect, "if the airline cancels your flight and you're forced to change your travel plans, you are entitled to a cash refund per federal law," said U.S. News & World Report. Still, do not be surprised if airlines first try to "instead offer a credit for future travel."

Rest assured, the process will get less cumbersome in the near future. When the new rule takes effect, airlines are "required to automatically issue a refund without a passenger having to request one," said Travel + Leisure . Those "refunds must be issued within seven business days for credit card purchases and within 20 calendar days for other payment methods."

Is there anything you can do to avoid delays or cancellations?

While the upcoming rule changes (and an awareness of your rights) can make the situation of a delayed or canceled flight easier to navigate, you may wonder if there is any way you can avoid the headache in the first place.

Of course, some factors will always be out of your control (and the airline's, for that matter), but there are still some precautions you can take:

Consider a credit card that offers some protections. "Several travel-related credit cards provide trip delay insurance that covers just these types of delays," said NerdWallet.

Take out a travel insurance policy. "Consider purchasing travel insurance with flight coverages — even a cheap travel policy can help protect your investment," said U.S. News & World Report. Depending on the policy, you may get covered if you face delays due to "bad weather, airline maintenance or personal medical issues," said NerdWallet, and "some travel insurance policies will even let you cancel a trip for any reason."